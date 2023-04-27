AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDER WAY IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A MISSING PERSON CALL ON WEDNESDAY. THE MISSING PERSON REPORT WAS CALLED IN BY A FAMILY MEMBER. SHORTLY AFTER ARRIVING AT THE RIDGE LANE PROPERTY DEPUTIES LOCATED THE FEMALE DECEASED. DUE TO EVIDENCE COLLECTED AT THE SCENE AN AUTOPSY WILL BE DONE TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF DEATH.
Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
