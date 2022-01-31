NEWS

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDER WAY AFTER A BODY WAS FOUND OVER THE WEEKEND IN LIMESTONE COUNTY. OFFICALS ADVISED THE INCIDENT OCCURRED BETWEEN HARRIS STATION ROAD AND LAUGHMILLER ROAD AND HIGHWAY 31. MEDIA SOURCES ADVISE THE BODY WAS FOUND ON A TRAIN AND THE BODY HAS BEEN SENT TO A FORENSICS LAB TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF DEATH.

