NEARLY EVERY COUNTY IN TENNESSEE ENDED 2022 WITH LOWER UNEMPLOYMENT RATES, ACCORDING TO THE DECEMBER 2022 DATA RELEASED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT. EIGHTY-NINE OF THE STATE’S 95 COUNTIES REPORTED RATES THAT DECREASED IN DECEMBER. THREE COUNTIES EXPERIENCED STEADY UNEMPLOYMENT DURING THE MONTH, WHILE UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASED IN THE REMAINING THREE COUNTIES. WILLIAMSON COUNTY LED THE STATE WITH THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. AT 2.1% WHILE LAWRENCE COUNTY CAME IN AT 3.0 PERCENT. GILES COUNTY CAME IN AT 2.9 PERCENT AND MAURY COUNTY CAME IN AT 2.5 PERCENT. LEWIS COUNTY CAME IN AT 3.1 AND WAYNE COUNTY CAME IN AT 4.1. MARSHALL COUNTY CAME IN AT 2.8 PERCENT.

