NEARLY EVERY COUNTY IN TENNESSEE ENDED 2022 WITH LOWER UNEMPLOYMENT RATES, ACCORDING TO THE DECEMBER 2022 DATA RELEASED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT. EIGHTY-NINE OF THE STATE’S 95 COUNTIES REPORTED RATES THAT DECREASED IN DECEMBER. THREE COUNTIES EXPERIENCED STEADY UNEMPLOYMENT DURING THE MONTH, WHILE UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASED IN THE REMAINING THREE COUNTIES. WILLIAMSON COUNTY LED THE STATE WITH THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. AT 2.1% WHILE LAWRENCE COUNTY CAME IN AT 3.0 PERCENT. GILES COUNTY CAME IN AT 2.9 PERCENT AND MAURY COUNTY CAME IN AT 2.5 PERCENT. LEWIS COUNTY CAME IN AT 3.1 AND WAYNE COUNTY CAME IN AT 4.1. MARSHALL COUNTY CAME IN AT 2.8 PERCENT.
Latest News
- Judy Kieff McConnell
- Janice Gloria Clayton
- John Wesley Nugent
- Janice Gloria Clayton
- PowerBall Ticket Worth 200,000 Dollars Sold in Giles
- December County Unemployment Rates in Tennessee
- Giles County Agri-Park Board Committee to Meet
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Part Time Driver License Renewal Officer Positions
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Lawrence County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
42°
Cloudy
54° / 42°
1 AM
41°
2 AM
40°
3 AM
39°
4 AM
37°
5 AM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting
- Florence PD asks for information
- Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
- One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Former Main Street Director Indicted on Theft Charge
- Drug-related indictments issued in Wayne County
- Search underway for missing boater
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.