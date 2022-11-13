It’s a tradition that happens in Tennessee each year on the weekend before Thanksgiving and this year is no different. Next weekend marks the opening of the state’s gun season for deer in Tennessee. Gun season opens across Tennessee on Saturday, November 19.
During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment. Remember that anyone born on or after January 1, 1969, is required to carry proof of completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses) while hunting in Tennessee. The TWRA outlines details about bag limits and license requirements in the Tennessee hunting and trapping guide. It’s available online at TNWildlife.org or on the TWRA app.
