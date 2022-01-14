THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION (TDEC) WILL ACCEPT APPLICATIONS BEGINNING MONDAY, JAN. 17 FOR GRANTS FROM THE STATE’S TIRE ENVIRONMENTAL ACT PROGRAM (TEAP). THE GRANTS ARE TO FUND PROJECTS THAT CREATE OR EXPAND USES FOR WASTE TIRES. SUCH PROJECTS INCLUDE TIRE RECYCLING AND PROCESSING, USING MATERIALS SUCH AS AGGREGATE THAT ARE DERIVED FROM TIRES, INITIATING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN TIRE MANAGEMENT, USING TIRES FOR ALTERNATIVE FUELS, OR PROMOTING INNOVATION IN INFRASTRUCTURE. ENTITIES ELIGIBLE TO APPLY FOR TEAP GRANTS INCLUDE LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, NON-PROFITS, HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS, K-12 SCHOOLS AND FOR-PROFIT ENTITIES. THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING PROPOSALS IS APRIL 15. FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT THE TEAP WEBSITE. INFORMATION ABOUT THE TDEC GRANTS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM IS AVAILABLE HERE.
Department of Environment and Conservation Accepting Applications for Grants
