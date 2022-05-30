THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE WILL BE HOLDING A FREE WEBINAR TO DISCUSS SALES TAX ISSUES FOR CONTRACTORS ON TUESDAY AT 9. PARTICIPANTS WILL LEARN WHEN CONTRACTORS ARE SUBJECT TO SALES TAX, SALES TAX OR LABOR AND EXEMPTIONS FOR CERTAIN SPECIAL SITUATIONS. THE WEBINAR IS PART OF A SERIES THE DEPARTMENT OFFERS MONTHLY. FOR MORE INFORMATION TO TN.GOV/REVENUE.
