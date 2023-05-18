Breaking News

A DEPUTY IN GILES COUNTY WAS SHOT DURING A STANDOFF EARLY THIS MORNING IN LYNNVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE LAW ENFORCEMENT WAS DISPATCHED TO A HOME ON FAIRVIEW ROAD AROUND 4 AM. SEVERAL AGENCIES ASSISTED WITH THE STANDOFF WHICH ENDED AROUND 9.  THE DEPUTY WAS SHOT IN THE CHEST AND WAS SAVED BY HIS BULLETPROOF VEST. ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN INTO THE CUSTODY. NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME. 

