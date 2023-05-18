A DEPUTY IN GILES COUNTY WAS SHOT DURING A STANDOFF EARLY THIS MORNING IN LYNNVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE LAW ENFORCEMENT WAS DISPATCHED TO A HOME ON FAIRVIEW ROAD AROUND 4 AM. SEVERAL AGENCIES ASSISTED WITH THE STANDOFF WHICH ENDED AROUND 9. THE DEPUTY WAS SHOT IN THE CHEST AND WAS SAVED BY HIS BULLETPROOF VEST. ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN INTO THE CUSTODY. NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.
developing top story breaking
Deputy Shot in Giles County During Stand Off
-
- Updated
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
77°
Sunny
77° / 61°
12 PM
77°
1 PM
78°
2 PM
78°
3 PM
78°
4 PM
77°
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities Continue the Search for Suspect in Murder Investigation
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- LCSO Investigating Theft of Lawn Mower and Generator
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Theft of Wood
- Male Subject Found Deceased
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- Muscle Shoals City Council to Meet
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Chase Yocom
- Lawrenceburg Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.