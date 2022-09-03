South Central Human Resource Agency USDA Commodity Distribution

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT THE MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING

Recommended for you