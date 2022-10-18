12-5-18 Doggett_Clay Rep._Official Portrait
DAWN MAJORS

STATE REP. CLAY DOGGETT IS SEEKING TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF PHELAN-MCDERMID SYNDROME IN TENNESSEE BY RECOGNIZING PHELAN-MCDERMID SYNDROME AWARENESS DAY ON SATURDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, PHELAN-MCDERMID SYNDROME, IS ALSO KNOWN AS 22Q13 DELETION SYNDROME, IS A RARE GENETIC CONDITION THAT CAN CAUSE VARYING DEGREES OF INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY, DELAYED OR ABSENT SPEECH, SYMPTOMS OF AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER, LOW MUSCLE TONE, MOTOR DELAYS AND EPILEPSY IN THOSE WHO HAVE IT. MORE THAN 3,100 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH PHELAN-MCDERMID SYNDROME WORLDWIDE AND EARLIER THIS YEAR, DOGGETT SECURED 1 MILLION DOLLARS IN STATE FUNDING TO EXPAND THE AVAILABILITY OF ADULT SIZED CHANGING TABLES IN PUBLIC RESTROOMS ACROSS TENNESSEE AFTER THE FAMILY OF A CONSTITUENT WITH PHELAN-MCDERMID SYNDROME SHARED THE BENEFITS THE DEVICES PROVIDE TO INDIVIDUALS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS AND THEIR CAREGIVERS.

Recommended for you