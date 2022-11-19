blood drive

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.  BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY DECEMBER 15. FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST AND MONDAY DECEMBER 19, FROM 1:30 TO 6:30 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER TO DONATE BLOOD, GO TO REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG.

