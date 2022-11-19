THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY DECEMBER 15. FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST AND MONDAY DECEMBER 19, FROM 1:30 TO 6:30 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER TO DONATE BLOOD, GO TO REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG.
Latest News
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Donate blood this holiday season
- "Night to Honor" ceremony set for December 8
- Turkey Talk hotline helps holiday cooks
- Child Advocacy Centers honor Walley
- Pulaski mayor and aldermen meet November 22
- Alice Marie Harbison
- Area Structure Fires in Lawrence County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
27°
43° / 24°
12 AM
27°
1 AM
27°
2 AM
26°
3 AM
25°
4 AM
24°
Most Popular
Articles
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- Florence Police Alerting Public of Scam
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Ashley Nicole Graves
- William Austin Whitley
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subjects
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.