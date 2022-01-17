FOLCA

IN HONOR OF BETTY WHITE’S 100 BIRTHDAY, FRIENDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY ANIMALS IS TAKING PART IN THE BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE AND SEEKING DONATIONS TO BE USED TOWARDS THE BUILDING OF THE NEW ANIMAL SHELTER. BETTY WHITE WAS A HUGE ANIMAL LOVER AND SINCE HER DEATH PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD HAVE BEEN DONATING TO AN ANIMAL SHELTER IN HONOR OF HER BIRTHDAY, TODAY. TO DONATE GO TO FRIENDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY ANIMALS DOT ORG.

