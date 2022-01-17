IN HONOR OF BETTY WHITE’S 100 BIRTHDAY, FRIENDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY ANIMALS IS TAKING PART IN THE BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE AND SEEKING DONATIONS TO BE USED TOWARDS THE BUILDING OF THE NEW ANIMAL SHELTER. BETTY WHITE WAS A HUGE ANIMAL LOVER AND SINCE HER DEATH PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD HAVE BEEN DONATING TO AN ANIMAL SHELTER IN HONOR OF HER BIRTHDAY, TODAY. TO DONATE GO TO FRIENDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY ANIMALS DOT ORG.
Latest News
- Donations Being Accepted by Friends of Lawrence County Animals
- TWRA Seeking Public Comments for 2022-2024 Hunting Regulations
- CSCC to Host Virtual Reconnect Information Session
- Lisa Newton
- Eldred Franklin "Frank" Caldwell, Jr.
- Lawrence County Native Named Miss Teen Alabama
- Lawrence County 911 Reminder
- Petition Deadline for Loretto City Election
Currently in Lawrenceburg
34°
Cloudy
34° / 29°
1 PM
34°
2 PM
35°
3 PM
36°
4 PM
36°
5 PM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- Giles County Man Killed In Early Saturday Traffic Crash; Alabama Man Charged
- Giles County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday due to Widespread Illness
- Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Welcomes Two New Members
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- John Edwin "Red" Wilburn
- Annual Sunshine Law Notice - City of Lawrenceburg
- Franklin Floyd Brewer
- Steve Truitt
- Emily Eslick Harmon
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.