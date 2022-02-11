rclub meeting

Downtown Lawrenceburg Executive Director Michelle Gantz visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, February 11, 2022.  The organization is entering its 31st year of operation which is dedicated to promoting and revitalizing downtown Lawrenceburg, especially around the Public Square,  MS Gantz discussed several upcoming events including Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 1st, Dueling Pianos at the Crockett Theater on April 1st, and a Derby Day celebration on May 7th.  The popular Second Saturdays concert series will kick off in June, and Spook Around Downtown is scheduled for October 22nd. Additional information is available on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownlawrenceburgtn

