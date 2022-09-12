DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG IS PARTNERING WITH CLOTHE OUR KIDS LAWRENCE COUNTY IN HOSTING A DOWNTOWN TAILGATE CHILI COOK OFF SATURDAY FROM 4 TO 7 ON THE PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. SIGN UPS ARE GOING ON NOW AND ENTRY FEE IS 25 DOLLARS. PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED. COME OUT AND TASTE THE BEST OF THE BEST CHILI IN LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR 5 DOLLARS A TASTE OR BRING AN UNOPENED PACKAGE OF SOCKS OR UNDERWAEAR FOR CLOTHE OUR KIDS LAWRENCE COUNTY.
