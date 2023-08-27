Lawrenceburg pediatrician Dr. Scott Benefield was critically injured in an accident on Highway 64 near the Fall River Road intersection, just south of Lawrenceburg. He was said to be riding his bicycle Saturday morning near the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east. He was transported to Vanderbilt in Nashville where he was admitted to the Trauma Center.
The family reports that he had a good night Saturday night and is recovering from his injuries. Dr. Benefield is a beloved children’s physician widely known for his compassionate care of youngsters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.