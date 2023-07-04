UNA - UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA LOGO

DR. KATIE KINNEY, THE DEAN OF THE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN SCIENCES AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA, HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM PROVOST AND VICE PRESIDENT FOR ACADEMIC AFFAIRS. HER TERM IS SET TO BEGIN JULY 1 AND IS EXPECTED TO EXTEND THROUGH MUCH OF THE 2023-2024 ACADEMIC YEAR. KINNEY FILLS THE ROLE LEFT OPEN BY ROSS ALEXANDER WHO BECAME PRESIDENT OF TEXAS A AND M TEXARKANA.

