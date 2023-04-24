THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT DRIVING SCHOOL FOR TONIGHT HAS BEEN CANCELLED. THE NEXT DRIVING SCHOOL WILL BE MAY 8TH AT 5.
Driving School Scheduled for this Evening (April 24th) Cancelled in Lawrenceburg
