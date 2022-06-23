NEWS

LATE LAST WEEK AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE ON DECATUR AVE. AFTER SEARCHING THE RESIDENCE AGENTS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 2400 FENTANYL PILLS AND APPROXIMATELY 15 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA. DARIEN AVANTE ARNOLD WAS ARRESTED AND FACES TRAFFICKING CHARGES ALONG WITH UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ASSISTING IN THIS CASE WAS THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, ALEA, AND DEA. 

