NEWS

ON SUNDAY INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LORETTO POLICE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CONSTABLE TONY LANCASTER CONDUCTED A SEARCH OF THE RESIDENCE ON BEARTOWN ROAD IN LORETTO. THE SEARCH YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 2 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE, ADDERALL PILLS, SUBOXONE PILLS, AND SEVERAL ITEMS OF PARAPHERNALIA. JONATHAN HOLT, BRANDON ALLEN, AND KAYLA DENTON WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCH IV FOR RESALE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. DENTON WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTION.

