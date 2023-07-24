ON SUNDAY INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LORETTO POLICE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CONSTABLE TONY LANCASTER CONDUCTED A SEARCH OF THE RESIDENCE ON BEARTOWN ROAD IN LORETTO. THE SEARCH YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 2 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE, ADDERALL PILLS, SUBOXONE PILLS, AND SEVERAL ITEMS OF PARAPHERNALIA. JONATHAN HOLT, BRANDON ALLEN, AND KAYLA DENTON WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCH IV FOR RESALE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. DENTON WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTION.
Latest News
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet
- TN Department of Economic and Community Development Announces Significant Changes to Site Development Grant Program
- Rebecca Lynn Davis
- Rebecca Lynn Davis
- Shamus Omar Birdsong
- Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Traffic Enforcement Monday Morning on Highway 43
Currently in Lawrenceburg
81°
Sunny
81° / 68°
10 AM
83°
11 AM
85°
12 PM
86°
1 PM
87°
2 PM
88°
Most Popular
Articles
- TN Department of Revenue Free Webinar
- Colbert County Man Faces Murder Charges
- Accidental Drowning in Lawrence County
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Vehicle Theft from Over the Weekend
- TN Dept of Human Services to Provide Extra Support to Families First Program Families
- Cheerleading Coach in Williamson County Indicted
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Camper
- Operation Slow Down
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Lincoln County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.