ON MONDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE AT 414 PLUM ST. THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS OBTAINED DUE TO THE DRUG DEALING ACTIVITIES OF THE OCCUPANTS OF THE RESIDENCE. A SEARCH OF THE RESIDENCE REVEALED APPROXIMATELY 16 GRAMS OF CRACK COCAINE AND ABOUT 60 GRAMS OF FENTANYL PILLS. ALSO LOCATED WAS VARIOUS PIECES OF PARAPHERNALIA. THE INVESTIGATION LED AGENTS TO A HOTEL ROOM IN FLORENCE. ANOTHER SEARCH WARRANT WAS OBTAINED FOR THE HOTEL ROOM AND IT WAS EXECUTED. A SEARCH OF THE HOTEL ROOM REVEALED APPROXIMATELY 11 POUNDS OF FENTANYL PILLS. ALSO LOCATED WAS APPROXIMATELY 4 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA AND MULTIPLE FIREARMS. THE WEIGHT OF THE FENTANYL PILLS AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY 64,000 FENTANYL PILLS WITH A STREET VALUE IN EXCESS OF $640,000. MALEK FONTE HARRIS AND TIFFANI HARRIS WERE BOTHER ARRESTED AND FACE MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES. AGENCIES ASSISTING THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WERE THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, AND THE FLORENCE/ LAUDERDALE SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM. MORE CHARGES AND ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED AS THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
