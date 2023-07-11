DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE BUSY OVER THE WEEKEND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ON SATURDAY, WHILE DEPUTIES WERE ATTEMPTING TO SERVE AN ARREST WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE ON BLUFF DRIVE, AN INDIVIDUAL SHOWED UP AT THE SCENE IN THEN TOOK OFF EVADING LAW ENFORCEMENT. THE MALE SUBJECT WAS DETAINED ON WATSON ROAD AND APPROXIMATLEY 4.55 GRAMS OF A BLUE POWDER SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE FENTANYL, 2 MOPHINE PILLS ALONG WITH SEVERAL OTHER PRESCRIPTION PILLS WERE LOCATED ALONG WITH SCALE, A GLASS PIPE AND A TOOTER STRAW. ALSO, ON SATURDAY DURING THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT AT A PROPERTY ON DUG OUT ROAD LED TO THE ARREST OF AN INDIVIDUAL ALONG WITH THE SEIZURE OF MONEY AND A LARGE QUANTITY OF NARCOTICS.
Latest News
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet in Regular Session
- Lawrenceburg Fire Department Monthly Stats
- Kid's Place Offers Training
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Investigating Hate Propaganda
- Muscle Shoals Police Release Monthly Stats
- Tennessee Tech Accepting Applications for Upcoming Classes
- Alton JC Garrison
- Greg Leon Nard
Currently in Lawrenceburg
89°
89° / 66°
6 PM
88°
7 PM
86°
8 PM
83°
9 PM
77°
10 PM
76°
Most Popular
Articles
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- Investigation Underway in Williamson County
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Muscle Shoals
- Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- TN Department of Education Announces Grant Fund Winners
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.