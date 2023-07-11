NEWS

DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE BUSY OVER THE WEEKEND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ON SATURDAY, WHILE DEPUTIES WERE ATTEMPTING TO SERVE AN ARREST WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE ON BLUFF DRIVE, AN INDIVIDUAL SHOWED UP AT THE SCENE IN THEN TOOK OFF EVADING LAW ENFORCEMENT. THE MALE SUBJECT WAS DETAINED ON WATSON ROAD AND APPROXIMATLEY 4.55 GRAMS OF A BLUE POWDER SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE FENTANYL, 2 MOPHINE PILLS ALONG WITH SEVERAL OTHER PRESCRIPTION PILLS WERE LOCATED ALONG WITH SCALE, A GLASS PIPE AND A TOOTER STRAW. ALSO, ON SATURDAY DURING THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT AT A PROPERTY ON DUG OUT ROAD LED TO THE ARREST OF AN INDIVIDUAL ALONG WITH THE SEIZURE OF MONEY AND A LARGE QUANTITY OF NARCOTICS.

