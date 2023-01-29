NEWS

INDICTMENTS HAVE BEEN ISSUED IN WAYNE COUNTY, CHARGING TEN INDIVIDUALS WITH CRIMES RELATED TO METHAMPHETAMINES. THE WAYNE COUNTY GRAND JURY ISSUED INDICTMENTS FRIDAY AS PART OF A SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATION. THE CHARGES RELATE TO THE SALE OF METH AS WELL AS FACILITATION OF THE SALE OF METH. ONCE ARRESTED ON THE INDICTMENTS, THE SUSPECTS WILL APPEAR IN WAYNE COUNTY COURT NEXT MONTH.

