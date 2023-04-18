SPRING CLEANING SEASON IS HERE, AND PEOPLE ACROSS TENNESSEE ARE PREPARING TO CLEAN OUT THEIR MEDICINE CABINETS AND SAFELY AND SECURELY DISPOSE OF MEDICATIONS THAT ARE EXPIRED OR NO LONGER NEEDED DURING NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY. TAKE BACK DAY IS THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 30 FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WILL BE AT WLX PARKING LOT. FREE PRESCRIPTION LOCKBOXES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE.
Latest News
- Thomas Craig Ussery
- Tabe Haymons
- Allen Benson
- Drug Take Back Day - Saturday - WLX Parking Lot
- Weathers Family Bluegrass and Gospel Benefit Concert
- Weathers Family Bluegrass and Gospel Benefit Concert
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Reserves 4 Man Golf Scramble
- Lawrence County Corrections Officer Stabbed by Inmate with Metal Object
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of Middle Tennessee. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Clear
80° / 49°
8 PM
71°
9 PM
67°
10 PM
64°
11 PM
61°
12 AM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges filed in Spring Hill investigation
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop
- Turkey season opens in Tennessee
- TWRA seeks feedback on 2024 fishing regs
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Muscle Shoals 100th birthday bash set for April 22
- Kevin Ray Smith
- Wayne County wreck claims life
- Brenda Ann Beechum
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.