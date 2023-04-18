NEWS

SPRING CLEANING SEASON IS HERE, AND PEOPLE ACROSS TENNESSEE ARE PREPARING TO CLEAN OUT THEIR MEDICINE CABINETS AND SAFELY AND SECURELY DISPOSE OF MEDICATIONS THAT ARE EXPIRED OR NO LONGER NEEDED DURING NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY.  TAKE BACK DAY IS THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 30 FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WILL BE AT WLX PARKING LOT.  FREE PRESCRIPTION LOCKBOXES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE.

