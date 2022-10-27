THE DEA DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY AND PEOPLE ACROSS TENNESSEE ARE PREPARING TO CLEAN OUT THEIR MEDICINE CABINETS AND SAFELY AND SECURELY DISPOSE OF MEDICATIONS THAT ARE EXPIRED OR NO LONGER NEEDED DURING NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY. TAKE BACK DAY IS THIS SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WILL BE IN THE PARKING LOT AT WLX IN LAWRENCEBURG. FREE PRESCRIPTION LOCKBOXES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE. FOR ADDITIONAL SITES GO TO DEA DOT GOV FORWARD SLASH TAKE BACK DAY.
- Mark Hinkle
