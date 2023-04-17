NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION (TDEC) AND THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES (TDMHSAS) ARE ASKING TENNESSEANS TO TAKE PART IN THE NATIONAL DEA DRUG TAKE BACK DAY ON SATURDAY, APRIL 22 FROM 10 A.M.-2 P.M.  THE EVENT THIS MONTH IS THE DEA’S 24TH NATIONWIDE TAKE BACK DAY SINCE ITS INCEPTION OVER 12 YEARS AGO. IN 2022, AMERICANS TURNED IN NEARLY 684 TONS (1,368,256 POUNDS) OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AT OVER 10,000 SITES OPERATED BY THE DEA AND OVER 8,000 OF ITS STATE AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS. THOSE PARTNERSHIPS HAVE NOW COLLECTED NEARLY 8,500 TONS OF PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS SINCE THE INCEPTION OF THE INITIATIVE IN 2010.

