Two members of the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force sustained injuries in a crash with a United Parcel Service truck Friday morning.
Authorities indicate that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 64 in Western Lawrence County. The agents were traveling eastbound when the UPS driver, traveling westbound, turned into the path of the agents’ vehicle.
The agents, identified as Jeff Mathis and Jason Sexton, were airlifted from the scene to separate Nashville-area hospitals. The UPS driver was not transported at that time. Both agents reportedly sustained extensive injuries.
A Go Fund Me has been organized to assist the agents and their families with expenses.
