NEWS

ON FRIDAY NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTED A SEARCH OF A HOUSE LOCATED NEAR SOUTH HOOD ROAD, THE RESIDENCE OF KAREN MASSEY BRAZIER. THE INVESTIGATION LED TO THE SEIZURE OF A HALF A POUND OF METHAMPHETAMINE, ALONG WITH PARAPHERNALIA, AND CASH BELIEVED TO BE DRUG PROCEEDS.

Recommended for you