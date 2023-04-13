NEWS

A TRAFFIC STOP EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, RESULTED IN THE SEIZURE OF DRUGS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP IN THE AREA OF HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN LEOMA FOR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN A LANE. CONSENT WAS GIVEN TO SEARCH THE VEHICLE AND A PURSE LOCATED INSIDE THE TRUCK RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 2 FENTANYL PILLS, USED FOIL AND A PEN WITH FENTANYL RESIDUE AND A PLASTIC BAGGY CONTAING A CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE. THE DRIVER ADVISED HER MOTHER HAD DRIVEN THE VEHICLE PRIOR AND THAT THE PURSE THAT WAS LOCATED WAS HERS. A TRAFFIC CITATION WAS ISSUED AND THE DRUGS PLACED INTO EVIDENCE.

