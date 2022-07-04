NEWS

ON THURSDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A NORTH FULTON ST. PROPERTY IN FLORENCE. ENTRY WAS MADE INTO THE RESIDENCE BY THE FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM. DURING A SEARCH OF THE RESIDENCE OVER 1000 FENTANYL PILLS WERE LOCATED ALONG WITH APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF COCAINE, SCALES, PLASTIC BAGS, AND MULTIPLE LONG ASSAULT TYPE RIFLES.

