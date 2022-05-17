NEWS

THE LCSAP ANNUAL DUCK FEST WILL BE HELD SATURDAY FROM 11:00 AM UNTIL 2:00 PM AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. BRING A LAWN CHAIR AND ENJOY LIVE MUSIC FROM OVERDRIVE. KIDS CAN PARTICIPATE WITH TOUCH-A-TRUCK AND PLAY LOTS OF FUN GAMES. TWO DUCK DROPS ARE SCHEDULED; 12:30 AND 1:30. ADMISSION IS FREE TO THIS FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT HOSTED BY THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION. HELP LAWRENCE COUNTY DUCK AND RECOVER FROM DRUGS. SPONSORED BY DOSS BROTHERS AND GRAPHIC PACKAGING. 

