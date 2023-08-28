NEWS

DUCK RIVER JAM, A COMMUNITY EVENT INTENDED TO RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDS TO FIGHT A PROPOSED LANDFILL ALONG THE DUCK RIVER, WILL TAKE PLACE AT 1 P.M. ON SUNDAY, NOV. 5, AT CHERRY THEATER AT COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE. THE EVENT, WHICH WILL FEATURE PERFORMANCES BY LOCAL MUSICIANS AS WELL AS A SILENT AUCTION, IS BEING ORGANIZED BY THE CONCERNED CITIZENS' GROUP PROTECT THE DUCK RIVER. FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT DUCK RIVER JAM OR TO PURCHASE TICKETS, PLEASE VISIT DUCKRIVERJAM.COM.

