NEWS

TWO PEOPLE WERE SERIOUSLY INJURIED THIS MORING IN A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON REVILO ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE SHORTLY AFTER 11 WHERE A DUMP TRUCK HAD REPORTEDLY ROLLED OVER AND ONE PATIENT WAS EJECTED AND ANOTHER WAS ENTRAPPED.  MEMBERS OF THE CROSSROADS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT, LAW ENFORCEMENT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.

