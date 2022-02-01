dura

DURA AUTOMOTIVE RECENTLY UNVEILED THEIR NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MUSCLE SHOALS. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT LEADERS AND OFFICIALS INCLUDING ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ATTENDED THE GRAND OPENING CEREMONY ON THURSDAY.  THE NEW 200,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY WILL BE USED TO PRODUCE ELECTRIC BATTERY ENCLOSURES TO THE MERCEDES-BENZ PLANT IN BIBB COUNTY. THE COMPANIES PLANS TO HIRE 270 FULL TIME EMPLOYEES.

