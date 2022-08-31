NEWS

PREPARATIONS FOR THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR ARE UNDERWAY AND THE EARLY BIRD ARMBAND PRICING OF 20 DOLLARS HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH MONDAY. PRICE WILL INCREASE TO 25 DOLLARS AFTER MONDAY. ONCE THE FAIR STARTS THE PRICE WILL BE 30 DOLLARS AND 35 DOLLARS ON SATURDAYS. TO VIEW THE LINK AND FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO MTDFAIR.ORG.

