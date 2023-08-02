Traffic Crash

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE T-BONE TYPE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 64 AND PULASKI HIGHWAY AROUND 6 AM. THE ROADWAY WAS CLOSED FOR APPROXIMATELY 3 HOURS WHILE CREWS WORKED THE SCENE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

