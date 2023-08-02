AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE T-BONE TYPE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 64 AND PULASKI HIGHWAY AROUND 6 AM. THE ROADWAY WAS CLOSED FOR APPROXIMATELY 3 HOURS WHILE CREWS WORKED THE SCENE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to portions of Middle Tennessee this morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible. This rainfall falling so soon after today's heavy rain may result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
