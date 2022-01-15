AN EARLY SATURDAY MORNING TRAFFIC CRASH LEFT ONE MAN DEAD. SOURCES INDICATE TWO VEHICLES COLLIDED JUST BEFORE 5 AM ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR THE GRAND VIEW DRIVE INTERSECTION IN LAWRENCEBURG. PEOPLE IN BOTH VEHICLES WERE SAID TO HAVE BEEN TRAPPED WHILE ONE VEHICLE WAS ON FIRE. MEMBERS OF THE NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT. AT LEAST ONE PERSON DIED AT THE SCENE WHILE ANOTHER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF THEIR INJURIES. NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE CRASH.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow totals will be very dependent on near surface temperatures, and the changeover from a rain or rain snow mix to all snow early Sunday morning. Any changes a degree or two either direction will have big impacts on final snow amounts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
