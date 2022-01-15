Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow totals will be very dependent on near surface temperatures, and the changeover from a rain or rain snow mix to all snow early Sunday morning. Any changes a degree or two either direction will have big impacts on final snow amounts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&