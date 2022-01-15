Fatal Crash

AN EARLY SATURDAY MORNING TRAFFIC CRASH LEFT ONE MAN DEAD. SOURCES INDICATE TWO VEHICLES COLLIDED JUST BEFORE 5 AM ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR THE GRAND VIEW DRIVE INTERSECTION IN LAWRENCEBURG.  PEOPLE IN BOTH VEHICLES WERE SAID TO HAVE BEEN TRAPPED WHILE ONE VEHICLE WAS ON FIRE.  MEMBERS OF THE NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT.  AT LEAST ONE PERSON DIED AT THE SCENE WHILE ANOTHER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF THEIR INJURIES.  NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.  THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE CRASH.

Recommended for you