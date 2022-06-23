EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION WILL BEGIN ON JULY 15TH AND RUN THROUGH JULY 30TH. EARLY VOTING HOURS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD WILL BE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 TO NOON. TUESDAY JULY 5TH IS THE REGISTRATIONG DEADLINE FOR THOSE WISHING TO VOTE IN THE AUGUST 4TH ELECTION. TO REGISTER TO VOTE OR TO UPDATE YOUR INFORMATION GO TO GO VOTE TN DOT GOV.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Joint Meeting of Committees in Lawrence County to Meet Thursday
- Early Voting Begins August 4th
- Fire in Athens Destroys Multiple Vehicles
- Lawrence County's Veterans Service Office Closed til Tuesday
- Mary Ann McGrew
- Lawrence County Commission Passes Budget During Special Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
87°
Sunny
91° / 73°
8 PM
84°
9 PM
78°
10 PM
77°
11 PM
73°
12 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
- Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River
- Maury County Man Indicted for Incident in Franklin
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- THP Trooper Resigns in the Midst of Investigation
- Florence City Offices Closed in Observance of Juneteenth
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam
- What's New This Week @ the Loretto Farmer's Market
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.