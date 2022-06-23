vote

EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION WILL BEGIN ON JULY 15TH AND RUN THROUGH JULY 30TH. EARLY VOTING HOURS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD WILL BE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 TO NOON. TUESDAY JULY 5TH IS THE REGISTRATIONG DEADLINE FOR THOSE WISHING TO VOTE IN THE AUGUST 4TH ELECTION. TO REGISTER TO VOTE OR TO UPDATE YOUR INFORMATION GO TO GO VOTE TN DOT GOV.

