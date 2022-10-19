vote

STARTING TODAY, TENNESSEE VOTERS CAN CAST THEIR BALLOT EARLY FOR THE NOV. 8 STATE AND FEDERAL GENERAL ELECTION. EARLY VOTING RUNS MONDAY TO SATURDAY UNTIL THURSDAY, NOV. 3. AND OFFERS THE CONVENIENCE AND FLEXIBILITY OF EVENING HOURS AND MULTIPLE POLLING LOCATIONS IN SOME COUNTIES. TENNESSEE VOTERS CAN FIND THEIR POLLING HOURS, LOCATIONS AND MORE WITH THE GOVOTETN APP OR ONLINE AT GOVOTETN.GOV. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 1-877-850-4959.

