vote

EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION BEGINS TODAY AND RUNS THROUGH JULY 30TH. EARLY VOTING HOURS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ARE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 TO NOON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN LAWRENCEBURG. TENNESSEE VOTERS CAN FIND THEIR EARLY VOTING AND ELECTION DAY HOURS, POLLING LOCATIONS, VIEW AND MARK SAMPLE BALLOTS AND MUCH MORE WITH THE GOVOTETN APP OR ONLINE AT GOVOTETN.GOV

Recommended for you