NEWS

TENNESSEE VOTERS CAN CAST THEIR BALLOT EARLY FOR THE NOV. 8 STATE AND FEDERAL GENERAL ELECTION. EARLY VOTING RUNS THROUGH NOVEMBER  3RD. TENNESSEE VOTERS CAN FIND THEIR POLLING HOURS, LOCATIONS AND MORE WITH THE GOVOTETN APP OR ONLINE AT GOVOTETN.GOV. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 1-877-850-4959.

Recommended for you