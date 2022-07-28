EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION RUNS THROUGH JULY 30TH. AS OF WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT 4, 3617 LAWRENCE COUNTIANS HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF EARLY VOTING. EARLY VOTING HOURS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ARE FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 TO NOON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
- Maxine Bedingfield Methvin
- Barry Clayton Medley
- Early Voting Continues
- Reminder - Lawrenceburg animal Shelter Currently Not Accepting Dogs from Outside the City Limits
- LCSS Substitute Teachers Reminded to Register for Management System
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting
- City of Columbia Seeking Photographs for Utility Box Public Art Project
- 2022 James D Vaughn Southern Gospel Music Festival Going on Now
Currently in Lawrenceburg
79°
Partly Cloudy
92° / 75°
11 PM
78°
12 AM
78°
1 AM
77°
2 AM
75°
3 AM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- Welfare Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Mt. Pleasant Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- Grain Bin Rescue in Lincoln County
- Fatal Hit and Run Accident Underway in Colbert County
- Shelbyville Woman Arrested for Medicaid Fraud
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Theft of Mower
- Francis Joseph Hagan (Notice)
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.