EARLY VOTING FOR THE CITY OF HOHENWALD MAY 4TH ELECTION ENDS SATURDAY. VOTERS CAN CAST THEIR BALLOTS TODAY UNTIL 4 OR UNTIL NOON ON SATURDAY AT THE LEWIS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 35 SMITH AVENUE. VOTING ON MAY 4TH WILL BE FROM 9 TO 7. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LEWIS COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE AT 931-796-0510.

