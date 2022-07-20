vote

EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION RUNS THROUGH JULY 30TH. AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT 4, 1389 LAWRENCE COUNTIANS HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF EARLY VOTING. EARLY VOTING HOURS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ARE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 TO NOON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN LAWRENCEBURG.

