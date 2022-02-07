THE ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING AN INDIVIDUAL WANTED ON ROBBERY CHARGES. ON SUNDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:53 AM ELKTON POLICE ALONG WITH GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO DAVID’S MARKET ON ELKTON PIKE. A WHITE MALE WEARING A BLACK OAKLEY HOODED SWEATSHIRT, BLACK PANTS, BLUE SHOES AND A BLUE HAT WALKED INOT THE STORE AND POINTED A REVOLVER AT THE CLERK. THE SUSPECT TOOK 1,700 DOLLARS, THE STORE’S LANDLINE PHONE AND THE CLERK’S IPHONE BEFORE LEAVING IN A DARK COLORED NISSAN FOUR DOOR CAR, TOSSING THE IPHONE OUT ONTO THE HIGHWAY. THE CAR, DRIVEN BY A SECOND INDIVIDUAL, LEFT GOING SOUTH ON ELKTON PIKE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT OR GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
