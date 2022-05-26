NEWS

ELKTON SCHOOL WAS ONE OF 300 SCHOOLS FROM 44 STATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO RECEIVE A $5000 GRANT THROUGH THE LAURA BUSH FOUNDATION FOR AMERICA’S LIBRARIES. THIS YEAR, THE LAURA BUSH FOUNDATION FOR AMERICA’S LIBRARIES AWARDED $1.5 MILLION IN LIBRARY GRANTS THIS YEAR. MANY OF THE LIBRARIES WILL USE THE FUNDS TO UPDATE AND DIVERSIFY THEIR COLLECTIONS.

Recommended for you