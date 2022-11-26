NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION’S EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY AT 4. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE WILL MEET AGAIN AT 5 IN A JOINT MEETING THE BUDGET COMMITTEE. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.

