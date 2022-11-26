THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION’S EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY AT 4. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE WILL MEET AGAIN AT 5 IN A JOINT MEETING THE BUDGET COMMITTEE. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Florence police file charges in child pornography case
- Emergency Services Committe meets December 1
- South-Central Human Resource Agency annual meeting is December 1
- Columbia City Council to meet December 8
- Court date set in Pulaski theft case
- Joshua Dewayne Byrd
- Jimmie Hardin Tilley
- Sherry Gail Olive
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Rain Shower
60° / 43°
2 PM
61°
3 PM
61°
4 PM
61°
5 PM
61°
6 PM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
- LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Trudy Elaine Moore
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.