THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION’S EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY AT 4. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE WILL MEET AGAIN AT 5 IN A JOINT MEETING THE BUDGET COMMITTEE. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee to the west of the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
