Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee to the west of the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&