LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND AIR EVAC LIFETEAM IS HOSTING AN EMS CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 1 AND SUNDAY FROM 2-7 AT JASON DICKEY MEMORIAL TRAINING CENTER. THIS COURSE IS FREE TO ALL PROVIDERS. THIS COURSE IS OPEN TO ALL EMR, EMT, AEMT, PARAMEDICS AND CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDICS NEEDING ADDITIONAL CEU HOURS. THE COURSE WILL ALSO FULFILL THE RENEWAL REQUIREMENTS FOR EMR CERTIFICATIONS. CHECK OUT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS FACEBOOK.
EMS Continued Education Course Offered at Jason Dickey Training Center
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Annual Crossroads of Dixie
- Music Pathways Marker Unveiling in Pulaski
- Missing Angus in Lawrence County
- EMS Continued Education Course Offered at Jason Dickey Training Center
- Male Dies from Lightning Strike in Florence
- Miranda Lynn
- Open House at Tennessee Tech in Lawrenceburg
- Roger Dwight Quillen, Sr
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Clear
80° / 66°
12 AM
71°
1 AM
70°
2 AM
69°
3 AM
68°
4 AM
67°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced
- Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Drugs, Cash and a Handgun in Lawrence County
- Vehicle Wrecks After Evading from Law Enforcement
- Killen Municipal Court Issues Active Warrant List
- Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Road Closure in Spring Hill
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant - Arrests Made
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help with Stolen Equipment
- Lawrence County Jury Finds Wise Guilty of Second Degree Murder
- Rex Eells
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.