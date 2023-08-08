NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND AIR EVAC LIFETEAM IS HOSTING AN EMS CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 1 AND SUNDAY FROM 2-7 AT JASON DICKEY MEMORIAL TRAINING CENTER. THIS COURSE IS FREE TO ALL PROVIDERS. THIS COURSE IS OPEN TO ALL EMR, EMT, AEMT, PARAMEDICS AND CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDICS NEEDING ADDITIONAL CEU HOURS. THE COURSE WILL ALSO FULFILL THE RENEWAL REQUIREMENTS FOR EMR CERTIFICATIONS. CHECK OUT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS FACEBOOK.

Recommended for you