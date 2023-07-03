JUNE CONTINUED TO BE A BUSY MONTH FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS ACCORDING TO THEIR MONTLY SERVICE REPORT FOR THE MONTH. DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE EMS HAD A TOTAL OF 542 REQUESTS AND A TOTAL OF 378 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED. EMS ALSO RESPONDED TO 40 PUBLIC ASSIST CALLS, HAD 68 REFUSAL OF TRANSPORT CALLS AND 9 FIRE STANDBY, LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSISTANCE AND MUTAL AID REQUESTS. ALSO, DURING THE MONTH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS CONTINUED THEIR PUBLIC EDUCATION PROGRAMS WITH 3 SEPARATE OUTREACH EVENTS INCLUDING HEROES DAY AT GALAXY ATHLETICS AND TWO HANDS ONLY CPR FIRST AID CLASSES FOR COUNTRY COTTAGE. EMS RECEIVED 3 NEW AMBULANCES, ONE BRAND NEW AND TWO REFURBISED AT THE BEGINNING OF JUNE. STAFF HAVE WORKED DILIGENTLY GETTING THE NECESSARY TASKS COMPLETED TO GET THESE UNITS IN SERVICE.
