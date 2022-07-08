encona

ENCONA – ACADEMY, PRODUCTION, CONSULTING PLATFORMS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THEIR NEW OFFICE AND HOME IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE COMPANY SPECIALIZES IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT AND AUTOMOTIVE QUALITY TRAINING WITH OVER 500 COMPANIES IN MORE THAN 40 COUNTRIES USING THEIR SERVICES. THE US HEADQUARTERS IS LOCATED IN WISCONSIN THE THEIR EAST COST OFFICE WILL NOW BE HOUSED IN LAWRENCEBURG.

