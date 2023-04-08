THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ART COMMISSION IS INVITING LAWRENCE COUNTY ARTISTS 12 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 43RD ANNUAL MARGUERITE ROSE BURTON AWARD SHOW. ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE CROCKETT ARTS CENTER THURSDAY, APRIL 14, FROM NOON UNTIL 5 PM. ENTRY FORMS ARE AVAILABLE AT LAWRENCEBURG GLASS COMPANY, CROCKETT ARTS CENTER AND THE LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY.
